euobserver
200 MEPs were not present in the plenary during an important vote on a railway package (Photo: Italian EU Presidency)

MEP no-show scuppers liberalised railway package

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The European Parliament has failed to inject competition into national rail networks across Europe as 200 parliamentarians did not show up for a Thursday (18 January) vote in the plenary.

With 358 MEPs in favour and 195 against, the proposal to liberalize domestic railways from 2017 did not gain a required qualified majority of 393 votes and therefore will be put on ice for an indefinite period of time.

"Some MEPs do not consider their presence during the vote seriously enough"...

Parliament to clash with EU states on railways
euobserver

