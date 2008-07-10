EU military capabilities still depend on UK, French co-operation - report

Any moves to enhance European military capacity requires co-operation between France and the UK, according to a report published on Wednesday, despite the ambitions of some leaders to develop a strategy to orchestrate autonomous EU operations.
A three-year investigation by the International Institute for Strategic Studies argues that of the European Union member states' 2 million active personnel, only some 2.7 percent are sufficiently equipped and trained to meet the demands of current...
