Most of the non-French EU troops are to stay on as part of the UN mission to Chad (Photo: European Council)

EU mission in Chad ends amid tensions

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU mission to Chad aimed at protecting refugees from Darfur has started preparations for the handover of its facilities to the incoming UN mission amid increased tensions as a result of the international arrest warrant against the Sudanese president, Omar al-Bashir.

EU defence ministers gathered in Prague on Thursday (12 March) discussed the mission, whose mandate ends on 15 March. EUFOR Chad was deployed last year to ensure the safety of refugee camps from the neighbouring northern...

