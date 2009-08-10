Israel man seeks EU money to fortify home

A man with dual French and Israeli nationality is mounting a legal challenge to make the EU pay to fortify his home in Israel against rocket attack.

Eyal Katorza from the town of Sderot near Gaza has lost his job and in the past two years seen his mother's shop close down because of mortars and Qassam rockets, which hit the area on average three or four times a day despite official ceasefires.

The latest rocket landed near the Kibbutz Alumim on Sunday morning (9 August).

In ...