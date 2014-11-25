Ad
The pope criticised the 'technical and economic questions dominating political debate' (Photo: European Parliament)

EU is 'aged and weary', pope says

by Peter Teffer, Strasbourg,

In a highly anticipated speech attended by almost all members of the European Parliament, pope Francis on Tuesday (25 November) criticised the EU's treatment of migrants, its institutions, and its focus on growth and consumerism.

“Despite a larger and stronger Union, Europe seems to give the impression of being somewhat aged and weary, feeling less and less a protagonist in a world which frequently regards it with aloofness, mistrust, and even, at times, suspicion”, he said during his s...

