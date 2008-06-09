Ad
euobserver
Carbon prices are their highest in 25 months (Photo: EUobserver)

Carbon prices in Europe highest in two years

by Leigh Phillips,

Carbon prices in the European Union have hit their highest level in two years on the back of spiralling oil prices.

The benchmark EU carbon contract for December delivery of EU allowances climbed to €27.54 on the European Climate Exchange – Europe's bourse for carbon credits - on Friday (6 June), according to Carbon Positive, a carbon offset management company.

The price is the highest carbon allowances have seen in 25 months, having risen some 40 percent in the last four months ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Carbon prices are their highest in 25 months (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections