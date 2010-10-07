Fear of toxic sludge spread after Hungary catastrophe

National Disaster Units in co-operation with other rescue crews on Wednesday (6 October) tried to stop seepage from an alumina factory in Western Hungary amidst rising concern the toxic red sludge from the plant could reach Romania through the network of rivers in the Danube region.
The incident, in which four people were confirmed killed and 120 injured, was Hungary's gravest-ever \nenvironmental catastrophe. ...
