Who could lead Serbia closer to Europe?

The relationship between Serbia and the European Union has reached a low point of the last two years.
With Serbia's stubborn insistence on re-opening the Kosovo question at the UN in September despite the recent International Court of Justice (ICJ) decision that Kosovo independence has not broken international law, EU and US officials and diplomats have started to think about who could be an alternative partner for real pro European, or even better, pro Euro-Atlantic, Serbian politics...
