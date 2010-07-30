Ad
euobserver
Vuk Jeremic - a loose cannon? (Photo: European Parliament)

Who could lead Serbia closer to Europe?

by ZELJKO PANTELIC,

The relationship between Serbia and the European Union has reached a low point of the last two years.

With Serbia's stubborn insistence on re-opening the Kosovo question at the UN in September despite the recent International Court of Justice (ICJ) decision that Kosovo independence has not broken international law, EU and US officials and diplomats have started to think about who could be an alternative partner for real pro European, or even better, pro Euro-Atlantic, Serbian politics...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Vuk Jeremic - a loose cannon? (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections