Peaceful end to EU vodka war in sight

MEPs have supported a compromise deal on the definition of vodka - an issue which has pitted EU vodka-producing countries against each other.

MEPs in the European Parliament's environment, health and food safety committee voted by 39 votes to 22 in favour of a report by German centre-right MEP Horst Schnellhardt on the regulation on defining spirit drinks.

Mr Schnellhardt sought a simple middle way in the EU dispute - dubbed Europe's "vodka war" - between the bloc's vodka produci...