Member states scrap over EU farm aid reform

Europe's farm ministers have clashed over the upcoming reform of the EU's common agricultural policy (CAP), with Poland accusing France and Germany of using bully-boy tactics.

Meeting for informal talks in the town of La Hulpe outside Brussels on Tuesday (21 September), the EU's 27 farm ministers were in general agreement on the need to keep direct EU subsidies for farmers and rural development, but strongly divided on how they should be calculated.

In a bid to seize the initiat...