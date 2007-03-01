Chance to agree binding energy target increases

Brussels' push for renewable energy to yield 20 percent of EU consumption by 2020 has come a step closer to reality, as the UK – in a surprising u-turn – indicated it would be prepared to sign up to binding targets, with France hinting it may follow.

British prime minister Tony Blair has overruled his industry minister and "will support the proposal for a binding EU-wide 20 percent target for renewables" the Financial Times reported, citing a British government spokesperson.

He ...