Ad
euobserver
Hillary Clinton has held talks with EU diplomats about Kosovo-Serbian relations (Photo: Munich Conference on Security policy)

EU and US have 'converging' views on Kosovo and Serbia

by Augustin Palokaj,

US secretary of state Hillary Clinton discussed the current situation in the Western Balkans with EU officials during her recent visit to Brussels. One of the main issues addressed was the talks between Kosovo and Serbia planned to take place under the patronage of the European Union.

Although there were no official statements on Balkan issues after Mrs Clinton's meeting with the EU's foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton, sources said it had been a constructive meeting: "Both sides ex...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Hillary Clinton has held talks with EU diplomats about Kosovo-Serbian relations (Photo: Munich Conference on Security policy)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections