EU and US have 'converging' views on Kosovo and Serbia

US secretary of state Hillary Clinton discussed the current situation in the Western Balkans with EU officials during her recent visit to Brussels. One of the main issues addressed was the talks between Kosovo and Serbia planned to take place under the patronage of the European Union.
Although there were no official statements on Balkan issues after Mrs Clinton's meeting with the EU's foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton, sources said it had been a constructive meeting: "Both sides ex...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here