Belgian court awards €15,000 to asylum seeker

A Belgian judge's ruling has appeared to confirm the notion that the country is a land of milk and honey for immigrants.

The Brussels first instance tribunal has ordered Fedasil, the federal agency in charge of asylum, to pay a 30-year-old Congolese asylum seeker €15,500 (€500 per day) for not providing him with counsel and accommodation.

Following the court ruling, bailiffs took the man to Fedasil's premises where he made an inventory of 15 computers and four Peugeot cars, repres...