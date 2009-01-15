MEPs back opening of market in defence goods

The European Parliament threw its weight on Wednesday (14 January) behind a draft bill aimed at making public procurements for defence goods and services more transparent and open.

The EU's defence market comprises goods and services worth €91 billion a year, but only half this sum was put for tender, with Germany allowing opening competition for only two percent of the public procurements in this field, German liberal MEP Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, author of the parliament's report tol...