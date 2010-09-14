What did Baroness Ashton promise Tadic?

EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton made a set of promises to Serbian President Boris Tadic in return for his concessions on Kosovo, different sources have told WAZ.EUobserver.

The discussions took place during the night of the agreement on the UN resolution on the opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning Kosovo's declaration of independence.

Mrs Ashton did not promise that the EU would start the process to ensure candidate status for Serbia quickly, sai...