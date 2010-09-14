Ad
euobserver
Boris Tadic at the UN (Photo: United Nations)

What did Baroness Ashton promise Tadic?

by Zeljko Pantelic,

EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton made a set of promises to Serbian President Boris Tadic in return for his concessions on Kosovo, different sources have told WAZ.EUobserver.

The discussions took place during the night of the agreement on the UN resolution on the opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning Kosovo's declaration of independence.

Mrs Ashton did not promise that the EU would start the process to ensure candidate status for Serbia quickly, sai...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Boris Tadic at the UN (Photo: United Nations)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections