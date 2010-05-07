Moldova's president refuses to attend 'Victory Day' in Moscow

Moldova's interim president Mihai Ghimpu has bared his political teeth at Russia's military presence in his country and annoyed the Kremlin by announcing he will not participate in the traditional military parade on Moscow's Red Square. The lavish parade, set for the 9 May, will mark the 65th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany.

To celebrate the occasion, known as Victory Day, Russia has for the first time invited foreign troops, including representatives of the US and British a...