The EU saved 140 million people last year, says aid commissioner

The last year has seen a huge rise in the number of people affected by natural disasters and conflicts.

Crises including the Haiti earthquake killed 280,000 people across the world in 2010, compared to an average annual death toll of 70,000, and economic losses soared to €180 billion, compared to €80 billion in previous years.

Kristalina Georgieva, the EU's aid and crisis response commissioner, is responsible for running the the aid portfolio of the world's largest humanitarian...