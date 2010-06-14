Ad
euobserver
Father Ioan hugs a baby in his St. Nikolai home for single mothers and orphans. (Photo: St. Nikolai archive)

Father Ioan – the face of Bulgarian charity

by VESSELIN ZHELEV,

During Communism he was an atheist and a police officer. Now he is a priest who cares for orphans and single mothers. Father Ioan is a rare example of grassroots charity in his native Bulgaria. \n \nThe 65-year-old Orthodox priest runs a home providing shelter to dozens of single mothers and some 70 children. They live at Sveta Troitsa (St. Trinity), in the village of Novi han near Sofia. Had it not been for Father Ioan, many of those would lead a precarious life on the verge of society. \n ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Father Ioan hugs a baby in his St. Nikolai home for single mothers and orphans. (Photo: St. Nikolai archive)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections