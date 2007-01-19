French far-right MEP fined for Holocaust remarks

French far-right MEP Bruno Gollnisch has been fined by a French court for remarks made in 2004 putting the Holocaust into question.

The Lyon court on Thursday (18 January) found that Mr Gollnisch, highly-ranked in France's National Front, had "disputed a crime against humanity", handed him a three-month suspended jail sentence and fined him €5,000.

The court also ordered him to pay €55,000 euros in damages to the plaintiffs and to pay for the judgment to be published in the newspa...