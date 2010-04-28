Ad
euobserver
Charlie McCreevy was EU commissioner for the internal market (Photo: European Commission)

Brussels examines McCreevy plan to join Ryanair

by Honor Mahony,

Brussels is examining whether former EU commissioner Charlie McCreevy's move to join the board of Irish lowcost airline Ryanair is in breach of ethical rules governing the professional activities of ex-commissioners for up to a year after they leave office.

According to a report in Wednesday's (28 April) Irish Times, commission officials are checking to see if the invitation to become a non-executive director of Ryanair is in line with EU rules that oblige former commissioners to "behav...

