euobserver
The EU foreign policy chief wants to be pushed further up the speaking list (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU foreign policy chief misses UN meeting over speaking rights

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Although the EU is the biggest donor to flood-stricken Pakistan, EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton chose not to address Thursday's (19 August) special UN gathering on the devastated country because she does not yet have full speaking rights at the international forum.

Instead she phoned UN chief Ban Ki-moon on Wednesday to give details on the €105 million that the EU and its member states are providing to Pakistan.

"I would have represented the European Union myself in thi...

