Ad
euobserver
Oracle company building in US (Photo: Kevin Krejci)

EU gets to grips with cloud computing

by Honor Mahony,

It is billed as being to this decade what the PCs were to the 1970s, a technological and societal leap that will change how businesses function, how cities are planned, how people carry out their work and what citizens expect from online services.

The idea of cloud computing - where data and IT services are hosted remotely, vastly increasing capacity and access - has been touted as the next big thing by industry for several years. According to market research company Gartner, Cloud comp...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Oracle company building in US (Photo: Kevin Krejci)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections