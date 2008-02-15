France to push for intervention force created by EU big six

French president Nicolas Sarkozy is spearheading an initiative to create an elite defence force made up of the six EU biggest states - France, Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy and Poland.

French MP French MP Pierre Lellouche, a spokesman on defence for Mr Sarkozy recently presented the idea and conditions for countries to join the defence "hard core" group in the French daily Le Figaro.

It is envisaged that the six countries would adopt common rules for reinforced co-operation, such ...