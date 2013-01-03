EU: Magnitsky acquittal will harm Russia's reputation

Russia's acquittal of the only man charged over the death of Sergei Magnitsky will harm its international reputation, the EU has said.

Magnitsky, an accountant who in 2007 exposed the fact that Russian officials and the mafia were stealing hundreds of millions of euros of tax money, later died in jail after being refused medical treatment for pancreatitis and after being beaten by his guards.

His case became a cause celebre when the US last year passed a law in his name that will...