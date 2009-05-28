Ad
euobserver
Gas disruptions are likely to happen again this winter (Photo: gazdefrance.com)

Energy policy is EU's 'big failure' of past 50 years

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Europe's energy policy in the past 50 years has been one of its biggest failures, but the bloc's increased dependency on Russia is pressuring member states to adopt a common strategy, the EU's ambassador to Washington, John Bruton, has said.

The EU only acts when faced with a crisis, is less results-oriented than the US and has trouble selling itself as the world's only "multinational democracy," Mr Bruton said on Wednesday (27 May).

The former Irish prime minister was speaking a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Gas disruptions are likely to happen again this winter (Photo: gazdefrance.com)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections