Energy policy is EU's 'big failure' of past 50 years

Europe's energy policy in the past 50 years has been one of its biggest failures, but the bloc's increased dependency on Russia is pressuring member states to adopt a common strategy, the EU's ambassador to Washington, John Bruton, has said.

The EU only acts when faced with a crisis, is less results-oriented than the US and has trouble selling itself as the world's only "multinational democracy," Mr Bruton said on Wednesday (27 May).

The former Irish prime minister was speaking a...