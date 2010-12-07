Ad
Mr Assange is the most popular nomination for Time's 'Person of the Year' (Photo: Wikipedia)

UK arrests WikiLeaks founder on EU warrant

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

British police have arrested WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on a European Arrest Warrant issued by Sweden in a case of alleged rape. The development comes amid renewed cyber-attacks on his website and restrictions on access to the leaked cables by EU and US authorities.

"Today's actions against our editor in chief Julian Assange won't affect our operations: We will release more cables tonight as normal," the WikiLeaks team said on their Twitter account reacting to the UK move on Tues...

