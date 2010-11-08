Ad
euobserver
Romanian president Traian Basescu supports Turkey's EU bid against French opposition (Photo: Council of European Union)

Romania makes its mark as a regional player

by Dan Alexe,

European diplomats have not been accustomed to Romania taking its own initiative on political issues, but the situation has begun to change over the last few months.

This was clear when Bucharest became one of the most vocal EU governments to advocate forwarding Serbia's accession application at the foreign ministers meeting in October.

Romanian president Traian Basescu has publicly criticised parts of Europe's security strategies and repeated his concerns to Anders Fogh Rasmusse...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Romanian president Traian Basescu supports Turkey's EU bid against French opposition (Photo: Council of European Union)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections