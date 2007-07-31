Ad
euobserver
Oil pipeline - energy has become a hot topic in the EU (Photo: Wikipedia)

Six states protest EU energy reform

by Honor Mahony,

A group of member states have written a letter of complaint to the European Commission about its plans to overhaul the energy sector.

The letter, written by France's economy minister Jean-Louis Borloo and signed by five other countries, protests against the idea that production and distribution channels need to be separated in energy companies - a proposal Brussels believes is key to introducing competition to the area.

"The assumption that only complete ownership unbundling can l...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Oil pipeline - energy has become a hot topic in the EU (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections