Six states protest EU energy reform

A group of member states have written a letter of complaint to the European Commission about its plans to overhaul the energy sector.
The letter, written by France's economy minister Jean-Louis Borloo and signed by five other countries, protests against the idea that production and distribution channels need to be separated in energy companies - a proposal Brussels believes is key to introducing competition to the area.
"The assumption that only complete ownership unbundling can l...
