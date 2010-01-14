Ad
euobserver
Rumiana Jeleva - under fire from some but protected by others (Photo: © European Union, 2010)

Parliament asks commission for clarity on Jeleva

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

European Parliament chief Jerzy Buzek on Thursday afternoon (14 January) sent a letter to his counterpart in the European Commission, Jose Manuel Barroso, asking for clarifications on the Bulgarian commissioner-designate.

The letter was sent in the aftermath of a stormy parliament hearing on Tuesday (12 January) in which MEPs accused Rumiana Jeleva of making incomplete financial disclosures concerning a company called Global Consult.

It asks Mr Barroso two questions on whether Ms ...

