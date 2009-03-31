Ad
euobserver
Thessaloniki statue of Alexander the Great: There were riots in several Greek cities after the December shooting (Photo: EUobserver)

Greek police criticised by human rights group

by Honor Mahony,

International rights group Amnesty International has accused the Greek police of exercising widespread abuse during the riots that shook the country late last year.

A highly critical report, released Monday (30 March), says the response to the December riots was the "culmination of a pattern of serious human rights violations by law enforcement officials, which includes excessive use of force, torture and other ill-treatment, and misuse of firearms."

The anti-government protests w...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Thessaloniki statue of Alexander the Great: There were riots in several Greek cities after the December shooting (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections