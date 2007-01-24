Ad
Despite looming elections, French politicians are still keeping a beady eye on farm policy negotiations (Photo: European Commission)

France fighting corner on WTO talks

by Honor Mahony and Helena Spongenberg,

France is damaging attempts by the EU and US to create a positive climate for relaunching the stalled world trade liberalisation talks, known as the WTO's Doha round.

According to French daily Le Monde, French trade minister Christine Legarde went to Brussels yesterday (23 January) to try and persuade trade commissioner Peter Mandelson not to make any concessions that would result in disunity in the bloc.

Paris' move comes as Mr Mandelson and his team have intensified contacts wit...

