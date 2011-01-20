Parliament denounces Lithuania's 'homophobic' law

The European Parliament has urged Lithuania to reject a draft bill aimed at criminalising the "promotion" of homosexuality.

The draft law, yet to be approved by the country's MPs, would amend the Code of Administrative Offences to punish the "public promotion of homosexual relations" with a fine of between €580 and €2900.

The Strasbourg resolution, passed on Wednesday (19 January), also calls on the Europeabn Commission to make an assessment of Lithuania's proposed amendments to i...