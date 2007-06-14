Solana defends EU military planning hub

As the new EU military operations centre conducts its first exercise with a virtual deployment of 2,000 European soldiers, the bloc's foreign policy chief Javier Solana played down criticism that the new body duplicates the role of NATO's headquarters.

"It's a question of a good and serious division of labour, which is necessary with the number of crises we are trying to handle," Mr Solana told journalists on Wednesday (14 June), AP reported.

He rejected the suggestion that the c...