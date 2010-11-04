Ad
euobserver
The European Commission's enlargement report has criticised the lack of media freedom in Balkan countries (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

'Enlargement Strategy' criticises lack of media freedom in Western Balkans

by Zeljko Pantelic,

"The EU's enlargement process has gained new momentum since the [European] Commission adopted its last progress reports, notwithstanding the many other challenges the Union faces."

These are the opening words of the European Commission's Enlargement Strategy, which will be officially presented next Wednesday (10 November) together with the progress reports for the Western Balkan counties, Turkey and Iceland. WAZ.EUobserver has seen the report in advance.

"Enlargement needs to rem...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The European Commission's enlargement report has criticised the lack of media freedom in Balkan countries (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections