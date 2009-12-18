Ad
euobserver
The parliament is to set vote on the commission as a whole on 26 January (Photo: EUobserver)

Parliament plans marathon week of commissioner hearings

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Parliament is planning to cram the individual hearings of the 26 would-be EU commissioners into seven days in January, grilling up to six candidates a day and at times late into the evening.

Beginning on 11 January, the three-hour sessions running every weekday until the following Tuesday (19 January) are supposed to test the nominees on their knowledge of the dossier they have been assigned, with some novices to their area.

Among the first under the spotlight - and o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The parliament is to set vote on the commission as a whole on 26 January (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections