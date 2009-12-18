Parliament plans marathon week of commissioner hearings

The European Parliament is planning to cram the individual hearings of the 26 would-be EU commissioners into seven days in January, grilling up to six candidates a day and at times late into the evening.

Beginning on 11 January, the three-hour sessions running every weekday until the following Tuesday (19 January) are supposed to test the nominees on their knowledge of the dossier they have been assigned, with some novices to their area.

Among the first under the spotlight - and o...