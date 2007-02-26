Ad
More efficient light bulbs could reduce CO2 emissions in the EU by 25 tonnes annually (Photo: European Community, 2006)

Call to ban inefficient lightbulbs in EU

by Honor Mahony,

Germany's environment minister Sigmar Gabriel has written to the European Commission proposing that inefficient light bulbs be banned in the EU.

"Europe can no longer afford products that, like conventional light bulbs, are only five percent efficient," Mr Gabriel wrote in the letter, according to German newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

"From my viewpoint, ambitious efficiency criteria for lights need to be introduced in this area of regulation."

Addressed to the EU commissioner ...

