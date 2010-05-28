New double citizenship law does not change voting rights

Hungary's new law on double citizenship has prompted high expectations and sharp controversy – but mostly for the wrong reasons. The amendment passed by the Hungarian parliament this week, only alters the citizenship law while legislation governing the electoral system and social entitlements remained untouched. It will not give ethnic Hungarians living abroad the right to vote in elections in Hungary or to send their own deputies to Budapest.
Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's conservative...
