euobserver
The European Commission has devoted €12 billion to the EU's neighbours between 2007-2013 (Photo: EUobserver)

EU to boost ties with its neighbours

by Renata Goldirova,

Ministers from the 27-nation EU and its 16 neighbours are gathering in Brussels for the first ever meeting designed to give a new impetus to the €12 billion-strong policy of mutual cooperation. Trade, mobility, energy and immigration will be high on the agenda.

"I believe it is time to bring together all partners to exchange ideas on the strengthening of this policy", EU neighbourhood policy commissioner Benita Ferrero-Waldner said in a statement issued before the meeting.

She ...

euobserver

