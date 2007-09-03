European parliament struggles to baptise new buildings

While the finishing touches on the new extensions of the European Parliament complex in Brussels are being done, the name - or the names - of the new buildings are slowly beginning to be discussed.

And of course it's not just a name. It's political. It's about where the person comes from, what political party they belong to and what they did to deserve having a Brussels edifice named after them.

The buildings – currently named the rather prosaic D4 and D5 – are situated on Luxembo...