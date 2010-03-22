Bulgaria renames 'hostile' airport

"Ladies and gentlemen, we have just landed at the airport of Hostile Sofia. Please keep your seat-belts fastened." This is how Bulgarian cabin crew greetings sounded until recently for passengers arriving at the new airport terminal of Bulgaria's capital.



It used to be named after the nearby suburb of Vrazhdebna, which means "hostile." Bulgarians, eager to display their hospitality, disagreed and a grass-roots pressure group made the authorities find a new official name for the facility...