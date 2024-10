Borisov supports Turkey's EU bid

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boiko Borisov has pledged support for Turkey's accession to the EU in a move likely to irritate his main European mentors, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's President Nicolas Sarkozy.

During a joint news conference on Monday (4 October) with his visiting Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mr Borisov argued in favour of Ankara's EU candidacy and harshly dismissed criticism by France's ambassador in Bulgaria, Etienne de Poncins, that Sofia had f...