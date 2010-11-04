Ad
SDA leader Sulejman Tihic could reconcile two of the other main party's leaders to form a coalition. (Photo: NATO)

'Big Four' political parties to form Bosnian government

by Zeljko Pantelic,

They attacked each other during the election campaign and there is not much love lost between their leaders, but the 'Big Four' political parties that won last month's general elections in Bosnia and Herzegovina are set to form the country's next government.

The Big Four are the Bosniak Social Democrats (SDP) led by Zlatko Lagumdzija – arguably the least mono-ethnic party in the country – Sulejman Tihic's Bosniak SDA, the Serb Social Democrats (SNSD) under Milorad Dodik and Dragan Cavi...

