NATO chief warns of division over US missile shield plans

NATO chief Jaap de Hoop Scheffer has opened a new front in the debate over US plans to build an anti-missile shield in Poland and the Czech republic, warning that the Alliance risks being split between countries that would be covered by such a defence programme and other member states left exposed to threats from Iran.

"When it comes to missile defence, there shouldn't be an A-league and a B-league within NATO," Mr de Hoop Scheffer said in an interview with the Financial Times. "For me ...