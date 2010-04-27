Fall of Belgian government will not affect its EU presidency, says commission

The European Commission has said it does not believe the recent fall of the Belgian government will have a negative impact on the country's tenure of the EU's six-month rotating presidency, due to start on 1 July.

"We are confident that Belgium will have a very effective presidency," commission spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen told a regular news conference in Brussels on Tuesday (27 April).

"We've been working for months with the Belgian authorities to try to make a success of t...