Ad
euobserver
Pro-Lisbon balloons during the Irish referendum in October. The Czech court ruling was the last major hurdle standing in the way of ratification (Photo: infomatique)

Czech court gives green light to EU treaty

by Honor Mahony,

The Czech Constitutional Court has rejected a challenge to the EU's Lisbon Treaty, paving the way for Czech President Vaclav Klaus to sign it.

In a keenly awaited decision, the court ruled that the treaty - an overhaul of the EU's institutional rules and laws - is compatible with Czech national law.\n \nThe treaty "is not in conflict with the constitutional law of the Czech Republic," Pavel Rychetsky, the court's chief justice, told state TV on Tuesday (3 November).

The case had b...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Pro-Lisbon balloons during the Irish referendum in October. The Czech court ruling was the last major hurdle standing in the way of ratification (Photo: infomatique)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections