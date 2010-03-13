Ad
euobserver
Mr Tadic - Serbia's upcoming state visit to Poland could turn unpleasant (Photo: European Commission)

Polish embassy dispute heading for climax

by Zeljko Pantelic,

Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi's former spokesman and the Serbian government are embroiled in a bizarre dispute over a villa in Warsaw which could come to a nasty climax on Monday (15 March), just days ahead of a state visit by Serbia's President Boris Tadic to Poland.

The quarrel revolves around a building which for decades housed Serbia's embassy to Poland, but which was subsequently awarded by court to the Gawronski family, which owned it in pre-Communist times.

Jas Gawronsk...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Mr Tadic - Serbia's upcoming state visit to Poland could turn unpleasant (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections