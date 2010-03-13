Polish embassy dispute heading for climax

Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi's former spokesman and the Serbian government are embroiled in a bizarre dispute over a villa in Warsaw which could come to a nasty climax on Monday (15 March), just days ahead of a state visit by Serbia's President Boris Tadic to Poland.

The quarrel revolves around a building which for decades housed Serbia's embassy to Poland, but which was subsequently awarded by court to the Gawronski family, which owned it in pre-Communist times.

Jas Gawronsk...