Polish embassy dispute heading for climax

Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi's former spokesman and the Serbian government are embroiled in a bizarre dispute over a villa in Warsaw which could come to a nasty climax on Monday (15 March), just days ahead of a state visit by Serbia's President Boris Tadic to Poland.
The quarrel revolves around a building which for decades housed Serbia's embassy to Poland, but which was subsequently awarded by court to the Gawronski family, which owned it in pre-Communist times.
Jas Gawronsk...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
