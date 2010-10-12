Ad
Boris Borisov claims he has given his health and nerves to the job of prime minister (Photo: Wikipedia)

Bulgaria's Borisov loses ground and temper

by Vesselin Zhelev,

Just over a year after taking office as Bulgaria's prime minister, Boiko Borisov has faced his first no-confidence vote in parliament. He comfortably survived it - not so much due to his own strength but rather thanks to the weakness of his opponents and his allies' fears of early elections.

On Friday (8 October), lawmakers voted 144-70 to keep Mr Borisov's centre-right minority government in office. The opposition, made up of the previously ruling Socialists and ethnic Turks, based the...

