Ad
euobserver
The issue of whether or not to hold the hearings in public has proved divisive (Photo: EUobserver)

Parliament takes conciliatory tone with Ashton

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

MEPs on the foreign affairs committee are keen to defuse a dispute with Catherine Ashton over diplomatic appointments but are unwilling to back down on the issue of public hearings for nominees.

The head of the committee, Italian centre-right deputy Gabriele Albertini, adopted a conciliatory tone in written remarks sent to this website on Wednesday (6 October) after Ms Ashton earlier this week cancelled a scheduled hearing before the parliamentary body by her new envoy to Japan.

M...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The issue of whether or not to hold the hearings in public has proved divisive (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections