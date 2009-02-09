Ad
euobserver
Jose Manuel Barroso (l) was somewhat overshadowed by other prominent leaders at the Munich security conference. (Photo: European Commission)

Barroso attends Munich security conference

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

For the first time ever, the president of the European Commission joined the Munich security conference over the weekend, a meeting of European, US and Russian leaders.

Jose Manuel Barroso's presence fell somewhat under the radar, with his lunch speech not published on the conference website, along with the stars of the event: US vice-president Joseph Biden, French president Nicolas Sarkozy, German chancellor Angela Merkel, NATO secretary general Jaap de Hoop Scheffer and Czech EU presi...

