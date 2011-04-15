Nato chief asks for more fighter jets in Libya

Nato needs more fighter jets to protect Libyan civilians from Gaddafi's continued attacks, the alliance's secretary general Anders Fogh Rasmussen told Nato foreign ministers in Berlin on Thursday (14 April), as the humanitarian situation in rebel-held cities continues to worsen.

"To avoid civilian casualties we need very sophisticated equipment so we need a few more precision fighter ground attack aircraft for air to ground missions," Rasmussen said during a press conference at the end ...