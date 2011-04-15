Ad
euobserver
A French Mirage: More fighter jets needed to support Libyan rebels (Photo: Handout from French ministry of defence)

Nato chief asks for more fighter jets in Libya

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Nato needs more fighter jets to protect Libyan civilians from Gaddafi's continued attacks, the alliance's secretary general Anders Fogh Rasmussen told Nato foreign ministers in Berlin on Thursday (14 April), as the humanitarian situation in rebel-held cities continues to worsen.

"To avoid civilian casualties we need very sophisticated equipment so we need a few more precision fighter ground attack aircraft for air to ground missions," Rasmussen said during a press conference at the end ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
A French Mirage: More fighter jets needed to support Libyan rebels (Photo: Handout from French ministry of defence)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections